Speaking before a horde of MAGA chuds at a rally in Fayetteville, NC on Monday evening, President Donald Trump defended his idiotic decision to roll back President Barack Obama’s home energy efficiency standards, which would have phased out traditional incandescent light bulbs in favor of more energy efficient LED or fluorescent bulbs—a move that would help save both the environment and save consumers money in the long run.



Extremely shoddy economics behind his move aside, what’s really important for the president here is that big, puffy punim of his. Claiming that he’s “not a vain person,” Trump insisted that “I look better under an incandescent light than these crazy lights that are beaming down.”

Less than one week earlier, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren predicted this exact scenario during a CNN town hall on climate change, where she correctly pointed out that focusing on light bulbs—freaking light bulbs!—would only serve powerful interests like the fossil fuel industry.

“This is exactly what the fossil fuel industry hopes we’re all talking about,” Warren said. “That’s what they want us to talk about.”

“They want to be able to stir up a lot of controversy around your lightbulbs, around your straws, and around your cheeseburgers, when 70 percent of the pollution of the carbon that we’re throwing into the air comes from three industries,” she continued.

The MAGA crowd doesn’t seem to mind, though.