Screenshot: Fox News (YouTube)

President Donald Trump spent his evening rambling to Sean Hannity on Wednesday for the better part of an hour, and there’s one part of the president’s long-winded interview I’d like to highlight. As first noted by Vox’s Aaron Rupar, it seems like we can hear Trump’s brain melting out of his ears in real time.

Here, verbatim, is what Trump said:



I watch... every once in a while I turn to MSNBC and I’ll see what they say. I know most of the people, and it’s a fraud! They go back and they meet and... “what can we make up?” Remember they were used the word, everybody used the word “manufactured” And every newscast had the word “manufactured” but it’s not a word associated with what they were talking about. They were talking about something being manufactured. And every newscast started with “manufactured.” And they did it with numerous words—they come up with a word, they put it out. They’re all together. It’s a really disgraceful situation. Here’s the good news: We’re president. We’ve got...we’ve done it.



What? Just...what?