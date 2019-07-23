Photo: Patrick Semansky (AP)

As a Minnesotan, it pains me to say that President Donald Trump has taken aim at my beloved North Star state, continuing his ongoing racist attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar in a grammatically troubling tweet on Tuesday.

Screenshot: @RealDonaldTrump

Bigoted, brain-addled, word salad aside, Trump’s tweet is part of a larger GOP effort to flip a reliably blue state in which the president’s approval rating is currently at -16 points and where Democratic Gov. Tim Walz would surely be happy to take credit for Minnesota’s “best economic year ever.”

Still, Trump is correct that he did narrowly lose Minnesota in 2016 by just 1.5 percent in 2016, closing Barack Obama’s nearly eight-point margin from 2012. Does this mean Minnesota will actually end up being a battleground in 2020? Trump clearly hopes so. But if he really wants to lock in the state’s 10 electoral points, he’s gonna have to do better than a grammatically garbled attack a congresswoman who was elected with more than 78 percent of her district’s vote.

