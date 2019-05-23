Photo: Evan Vucci (AP)

President Donald Trump lashed out at his former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday, calling him “dumb as a rock” after reports Tillerson criticized Trump during a surprise appearance before the House Foreign Affairs Committee earlier this week.

When asked during an appearance this morning on CNN why Trump had hired someone he considered “totally ill prepared and ill equipped to be Secretary of State” in the first place, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders inartfully dodged the question, saying simply, “Look, the President’s meeting with Putin went extremely well.”

For the record, here are a few other things the president has said about Tillerson, whom he picked to represent the United States to the rest of the world:

This isn’t Trump’s first time comparing his former Cabinet member to an inanimate lump of minerals. He also called Tillerson “lazy as hell” more than a year ago after appointing now-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to replace Rex.

Can’t even come up with a new insult? Talk about “lazy as hell.”