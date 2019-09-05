Photo: Evan Vucci (AP)

At this point, President Donald Trump has been raging about being called out for his ridiculously bogus claim that Alabama was directly threatened by Hurricane Dorian for nearly as long as the storm has been active along the country’s Eastern seaboard.



And so, on Thursday morning, the president continued to dig himself in deeper and deeper, less than 24 hours after he was caught apparently doctoring an official National Hurricane Center map to make it look like he’d been right all along.

As a reminder, it took the National Weather Service just 20 minutes to call bullshit on Trump’s initial weekend claim that “South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated.”

Nevertheless, the president has spent the past several days absolutely refusing to acknowledge reality, going so far as to share a nearly week-old map from the Southwest Florida Management Service in an effort to prove his claim.

The map, which clearly does not show “almost all models” predicting Dorian would plow through Florida en route to Alabama, also happens to note that it is explicitly superseded by any data coming out of the National Hurricane Center.

Currently, Dorian is headed toward the Carolinas as a powerful category 3 storm, and has already claimed the lives of at least 20 people, with that number expected to grow. But, for president Trump, what’s important here is never ever admitting he was completely wrong.

Update, 9:48 a.m. ET: Still going...