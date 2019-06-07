Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool (Getty)

Here’s a new and important message from the president of the United States regarding the mysteries of the universe and his burning desire to plumb the depths of outer space.



Let’s parse this, shall we?



1) Fuck the moon.

2) Let’s go to Mars. (An agenda item Trump’s pushed before.)



3) The moon is part of Mars. (???)



4) Proper nouns!



It’s also worth pointing out that the president’s message is basically the exact premise of a Chapelle’s Show sketch.



I have reached out to NASA to see if they have any comment on the president’s tweet and to get their expert opinion on whether or not the moon is, as Trump claims, “part of” Mars. I will update this post if NASA responds.



In the meantime, let’s all sit back, hum the iconic Star Trek theme to ourselves, and have a good long think about the majesty of outer space, man.

