If it wasn’t clear enough already, we’re far beyond the looking glass with Donald Trump’s mental stability and his inability to faithfully execute the job of president of the United States.
Trump dropped another
racist bombshell targeting a prominent member of Congress for the second
weekend in a row, and then he—or whoever was controlling his Twitter
account—refused to quit. All. Day. Long.
Like a paranoid conspiracist on a 24-hour cocaine binge,
Trump doubled, tripled, and quadrupled down on his attacks against House
Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and
the Democratic Party until midnight, and then on into early Sunday morning
after a few hours of sleep.
Trump’s tirades against Cummings and the city of Baltimore
prompted broad
scorn across the nation, and the fuel for this presidential dumpster fire came directly
from Trump TV, otherwise known as Fox News. According to Vox’s Aaron Rupar,
Trump live-tweeted Fox News on Saturday from 6 a.m. all the way to midnight,
practically nonstop.
In one of his last tweets of the day before someone finally
slipped him an Ambien, Trump published a word salad of unintelligible drivel about “Collusion, the
Conspiracy, the Crime, was between the Clinton Campaign, the DNC, Fusion GPS,
Christopher Steele.....(and many others including Comey, McCabe, Lisa Page and
her lover, Ohr and his wonderful wife, and on and on!).” He tagged Texas Rep. Louie
Gohmert, who is perhaps the dumbest
member of Congress.
Most of Trump’s tweets targeted Cummings and Baltimore and repeated
what he had seen on Fox. “Elijah Cummings has had his chance to address it
(crime & conditions in Baltimore) for decades, and he hasn’t gotten it
done,” he wrote on Sunday morning.
He claimed that Pelosi
was called a racist by fellow Democrats. He cited Jeanine Pirro in
regurgitating conspiracies about the “Deep
State.” He accused the Democrats of colluding
with Russia. He complained repeatedly about a “Witch
Hunt.” He called Democrats “sick & disgusting and bad for our Country.”
He shouted in all-caps, “NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION, TOTAL EXONERATION.
DEMOCRAT WITCH HUNT!”
Whatever Trump is desperately trying to distract from—whether it’s the impeachment
inquiry likely underway in Congress, the pending trial of his pedophile and sex-trafficking friend Jeffrey
Epstein, Senate Majority Leader Mitchell McConnell being called a “Russian
asset” for refusing to protect our elections, or the possibility that his own
mental and physical capabilities are declining—the president continues to
confirm daily that he is unfit for office. Republicans can no longer cover for
this racist, narcissistic madman.
He has to go.