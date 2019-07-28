Photo: Alex Brandon (AP)

If it wasn’t clear enough already, we’re far beyond the looking glass with Donald Trump’s mental stability and his inability to faithfully execute the job of president of the United States.

Trump dropped another racist bombshell targeting a prominent member of Congress for the second weekend in a row, and then he—or whoever was controlling his Twitter account—refused to quit. All. Day. Long.



Like a paranoid conspiracist on a 24-hour cocaine binge, Trump doubled, tripled, and quadrupled down on his attacks against House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the Democratic Party until midnight, and then on into early Sunday morning after a few hours of sleep.



Trump’s tirades against Cummings and the city of Baltimore prompted broad scorn across the nation, and the fuel for this presidential dumpster fire came directly from Trump TV, otherwise known as Fox News. According to Vox’s Aaron Rupar, Trump live-tweeted Fox News on Saturday from 6 a.m. all the way to midnight, practically nonstop.



In one of his last tweets of the day before someone finally slipped him an Ambien, Trump published a word salad of unintelligible drivel about “Collusion, the Conspiracy, the Crime, was between the Clinton Campaign, the DNC, Fusion GPS, Christopher Steele.....(and many others including Comey, McCabe, Lisa Page and her lover, Ohr and his wonderful wife, and on and on!).” He tagged Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, who is perhaps the dumbest member of Congress.



Most of Trump’s tweets targeted Cummings and Baltimore and repeated what he had seen on Fox. “Elijah Cummings has had his chance to address it (crime & conditions in Baltimore) for decades, and he hasn’t gotten it done,” he wrote on Sunday morning.



He claimed that Pelosi was called a racist by fellow Democrats. He cited Jeanine Pirro in regurgitating conspiracies about the “Deep State.” He accused the Democrats of colluding with Russia. He complained repeatedly about a “Witch Hunt.” He called Democrats “sick & disgusting and bad for our Country.” He shouted in all-caps, “NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION, TOTAL EXONERATION. DEMOCRAT WITCH HUNT!”



Whatever Trump is desperately trying to distract from—whether it’s the impeachment inquiry likely underway in Congress, the pending trial of his pedophile and sex-trafficking friend Jeffrey Epstein, Senate Majority Leader Mitchell McConnell being called a “Russian asset” for refusing to protect our elections, or the possibility that his own mental and physical capabilities are declining—the president continues to confirm daily that he is unfit for office. Republicans can no longer cover for this racist, narcissistic madman.



He has to go.