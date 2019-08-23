Illustration for article titled Trump Brain Status: Moo Goo Gai Pan
Here’s a real stumper for you from Donald Trump. Who is our bigger “enemy”: Jerome Powell, the man Trump handpicked to run the Federal Reserve, or Chinese President Xi Jinping?

Trump posed his conundrum Friday morning on Twitter, of course. I’ve taken a screen shot of the president’s tweets because Trump also managed to misspell Powell’s name, and might subsequently delete his stupefying brain teaser.

Trump followed up his conspiratorial musing by ordering American companies to “start looking for an alternative to China.”

Meanwhile, the stocks? They’re bad.