Photo: Jeon Heon-Kyun (Getty Images/Pool)

Donald Trump is doing a stellar job meeting everyone’s expectations that he’ll embarrass himself—and his constituents back home—during a trip to the annual G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, and then during meetings in South Korea.

He joked with Russian President Vladimir Putin—who murders journalists—about getting “rid of them,” referring to reporters, and he made a disingenuous, offhand comment telling Putin not to interfere with U.S. elections. Ha. Ha.



Trump exalted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying the crown prince has done “a spectacular job.” And he announced on Twitter that he wanted to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un at the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea for a photo-op, obliterating days of planning and secrecy by the U.S. Secret Service.



Meanwhile, some things were happening back home that certainly would have garnered more of Trump’s attention had he been on the golf course (or a Mar-a-Lago toilet) instead.



One of those events was Sen. Kamala Harris utterly destroying former Vice President Joe Biden at a Democratic presidential debate, over Biden’s comments praising segregationist lawmakers he used to work with, and his past opposition to desegregating schools by busing children.



“There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her class, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me. And so I will tell you, on this subject, it cannot be an intellectual debate among Democrats,” Harris told Biden during Thursday night’s debate.



Moments later, Harris’ social media team delivered the knockout blow via Twitter:



A couple of days later, during a long press conference at the conclusion of the G-20 conference, Trump was asked several questions, including his thoughts about Biden and Harris. Biden “didn’t do well,” Trump said, according to Los Angeles Times reporter Eli Stokols. And Harris “was given too much credit.”



Then, Trump was asked for his opinion about federally mandated busing programs. He dodged the question. A reporter asked him again, to which Trump responded (emphasis mine): “It has been something that they’ve done for a long period of time. There aren’t that many ways of getting people to schools.”



I’m not kidding.



This following tweet is accurate:



The wheels in Trump’s brain go round and round…