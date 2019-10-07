Trump Brain Status: Turkey, Roasted

Photo : Carolyn Kaster ( AP )

As more and more Republicans find the vestigial remains of what could at one time have passed for a spine to speak out against the White House’s surprise decision to allow Turkey to invade N orthern Syria, President Donald Trump sure seems to be handling the mounting criticism well.



J ust kidding! He’s actually on Twitter, bragging about his “unmatched wisdom” and threatening to “totally destroy and obliterate” the economy of a NATO ally. Cool!

These are the words of a man who should not be be trusted with a dull butter knife let alone the most powerful military in world history. This is the sort of thing someone shouts while a police negotiator urges them put some pants on and get down off the roof because they’re scaring the neighborhood children.

But hey, “THE USA IS GREAT!” right folks? Right?