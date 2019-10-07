Trump Brain Status: Turkey, Roasted

As more and more Republicans find the vestigial remains of what could at one time have passed for a spine to speak out against the White House’s surprise decision to allow Turkey to invade Northern Syria, President Donald Trump sure seems to be handling the mounting criticism well.
Just kidding! He’s actually on Twitter, bragging about his “unmatched wisdom” and threatening to “totally destroy and obliterate” the economy of a NATO ally. Cool!
These are the words of a man who should not be be trusted with a dull butter knife let alone the most powerful military in world history. This is the sort of thing someone shouts while a police negotiator urges them put some pants on and get down off the roof because they’re scaring the neighborhood children.
But hey, “THE USA IS GREAT!” right folks? Right?