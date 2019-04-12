Photo: Tom Brenner (Getty)

On Friday, The Atlantic published a deep dive into first daughter and presidential advisor Ivanka Trump’s tenure in her father’s administration, and as you’d probably expect, it’s pretty bonkers.



After noting that President Donald Trump sometimes calls Ivanka “baby” during official meetings, which is a very chill and professional thing to do, the piece goes on to quote the president insisting, seemingly without a shred of self-awareness, that his daughter is definitely qualified to run, well, pretty much everything.

Here’s Trump on considering naming Ivanka to be United Nations ambassador—a role recently vacated by former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley:

She’s a natural diplomat. She would’ve been great at the United Nations, as an example.

When asked why he didn’t actually nominate Ivanka to represent the United States to the rest of the world, Trump answered:

If I did, they’d say nepotism, when it would’ve had nothing to do with nepotism. But she would’ve been incredible.

Yup, no nepotism here! Moving on...

Trump also said he considered Ivanka to run the World Bank, saying, “She would’ve been great at that because she’s very good with numbers.”

He added, “I’ve seen her under tremendous stress and pressure. She reacts very well—that’s usually a genetic thing, but it’s one of those things, nevertheless.”

Folks, it’s just one of those things!

Which isn’t to say Ivanka is the only apple of her father’s puffy, jaundiced eye. Trump had, uh, relatively nice things to say about his other children.

Barron is young, but he’s got wonderful potential. And Tiffany’s doing extremely well. Don is, uh, he’s enjoying politics; actually, it’s very good. And Eric is running the business along with Don, and also very much into politics. I mean, the children—the children have been very, very good.

Okay, so he only actually complimented Barron and Tiffany, and just kind of described Don Jr and Eric, but still; it’s great to see a this loving papa in action. What a terrific, totally normal, definitely not nepotistic family.