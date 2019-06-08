It’s just like Donald Trump to create a crisis and then claim victory when that crisis is averted.
Such is the case with Trump’s latest gambit with Mexico, the
U.S.’ largest trading partner. Trump had threatened to place 5% tariffs on all
goods imported from Mexico starting at midnight on Monday. But following a week
of last-minute negotiations, Trump has suspended that plan after Mexico agreed to
step up efforts to prevent migrants from crossing the southern U.S. border, specifically
by clamping down on crossings at Mexico’s border with Guatemala.
Trump announced the agreement on Twitter on Friday, after returning
from a week abroad.
“I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America
has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be
implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely
suspended,” Trump tweeted.
A joint declaration
by the U.S. and Mexico released by the State Department outlined in broad terms
the steps that had been agreed to, mostly by Mexico. These include increased
deployment of Mexican National Guard troops throughout the country, including
sending 6,000
additional troops to Mexico’s border with Guatemala.
Mexico also agreed to dismantle human smuggling and
trafficking organizations, the statement said.
The Trump administration stated that it would expand the Migrant
Protection Protocols (MPP) program, also referred to as the “Remain in
Mexico” policy, which requires
some asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their asylum applications proceed
through the U.S. immigration system. About 10,000 asylum
seekers already have been sent back to Mexico under the program, which
started in January and has since faced numerous setbacks.
In April, a U.S. judge temporarily
blocked the implementation of MPP, saying it likely violates U.S.
immigration laws. Days later, a federal appeals court reversed that ruling, allowing
the Trump administration to move forward with MPP pending the outcome of a
lawsuit brought by immigration advocates, including the Southern Poverty Law
Center and the ACLU’s Immigrants Rights’ Project.
Migration reporter James Frederick noted that the move would
“put a huge burden on Mexico to receive and care for asylum seekers.” He wrote
that Mexico’s refugee agency has a paltry annual budget of $1.2 million and a
permanent staff of only 48 people. “They’re expecting to receive 60,000 asylum
seekers this year,” he tweeted after Trump’s announcement.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador acknowledged
on Twitter that the disastrous tariffs by the U.S., which Trump had threatened
to increase monthly by 5%, had been avoided for now. That comes as a relief to
U.S. consumers and businesses, who would be the most affected by Trump’s
tariffs, along with the U.S. economy.
“Thanks to the support of all Mexicans, we managed to avoid
tariffs being placed on Mexican products exported to the U.S.,” the Mexican
president tweeted.
Meanwhile, Trump continued tweeting about the issue on
Saturday, adding vaguely and in all-caps that Mexico had agreed to buy “large
quantities” of U.S. agricultural products from “our great patriot farmers.”
He then attacked “Nervous Nancy Pelosi” and the Democrat-led
House, who he claimed were “getting
nothing done.”
Democrats weren’t impressed. “This is an historic night!” Senate
Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sarcastically tweeted on Friday. “@realDonaldTrump has announced
that he has cut a deal to ‘greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration
coming from Mexico and into the United States.’ Now that that problem is
solved, I’m sure we won’t be hearing any more about it in the future.”
Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson pointed out
that the efforts outlined in the current agreement may help reduce the number
of migrants crossing the southern U.S. border in the short term, but they likely
won’t
solve the underlying causes of why migrants continue making the dangerous
journey from Central American, through Mexico, and on to the U.S.: poverty,
violence, and climate change.
“In my experience you can do things more aggressively at the
border that will have a sharp but short impact on numbers,” Johnson told The Washington Post. “But as long as
underlying conditions in Central America persist, things will always revert
back to the longer trend lines, and that’s why continuing aid to Central
America is so important to solve larger problems.”
The joint declaration offered only broad language on
recognizing “the strong links between promoting development and economic growth
in southern Mexico and the success of promoting prosperity, good governance and
security in Central America.”
And last March, Trump had threatened to cut
$500 million in aid to Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras earmarked for
programs to create jobs, reduce poverty, and fight gangs in those
countries.
Trump also had threatened to close the U.S.-Mexico border
over immigration, but he later backed away from the threat.
Mexican exports to the U.S. totaled $378 billion last year,
ranging from avocadoes to car parts. And apprehensions along the southern U.S.
border have increased recently to 133,000 last month alone, which is twice as
many people as were apprehended last December, according to the Post.
As the 2020 presidential election in the U.S. slowly approaches,
this may not be Trump’s only attempt to pick a fight with Mexico over tariffs.
This week’s joint declaration states that, “Both parties also agree that, in
the event the measures adopted do not have the expected results, they will take
further actions.”