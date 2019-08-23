Screenshot: Adam Brewster (Twitter)

Just days after touting himself as the “king of Israel” and the “second coming of God,” the religious comparisons for Donald Trump continued, with an official for the president’s re-election campaign comparing Trump to Mother Teresa.

Speaking with CBS News on Wednesday evening, Tana Goertz, who works with the campaign in Iowa, insisted Trump’s contributions to the betterment of “the female population” were on par with the Calcutta nun who chose to live in abject poverty.

“There’s not a person alive that literally has done so much for a female, for the female population,” a stammering Goertz, who happens to be a former contestant on Trump’s former reality show The Apprentice, told reporter Adam Brewster. “I can’t think of one person that I could go, except for Mother Theresa.”

Currently, just 39 percent of women approve of the job Trump, a self-professed sexual predator, is doing, according to a recent poll from Quinnipiac University.