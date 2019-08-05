Photo: Getty

In a nauseating address Monday morning after mass shootings in Ohio and Texas claimed at least 29 lives over the weekend, President Trump blamed video games, mental illness, and disembodied “hatred.” He also couldn’t even manage to get the city where one massacre took place correct.



“May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo,” Trump said, referring to the shooting at a Dayton, OH, bar that left at least nine dead early Sunday morning.

It’s a damn shame—but one that deeply embodies how we live now. Speaking to donors on Sunday, Joe Biden also got the locations of both mass shootings wrong, referring to “the tragic events in Houston today and also in Michigan the day before” before reportedly correcting himself.