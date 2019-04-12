Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty)

President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that his administration is indeed looking at shipping undocumented immigrants en masse into sanctuary cities— where local police don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities—a cruel and purely punitive measure to use human beings as pawns in his anti-immigration agenda.

The president’s announcement comes less than a day after the Washington Post reported the White House had twice considered relocating undocumented immigrants detained by Homeland Security to non-border communities like San Francisco as a way to score points against Democratic rivals.

According to the Post’s reporting, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency’s legal department had as recently as February pushed back on the proposal as “inappropriate.”

Asked on Friday about the idea before Trump tweeted his confirmation, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it “just another notion that is unworthy of the president of the United States and disrespectful of the challenges we face.”

The proposal is reportedly part of White House advisor and white nationalist Stephen Miller’s broader, and recently re-energized, anti-immigrant push, which has seen a mass culling of top Department of Homeland Security officials seen by Miller as being not quite evil enough to pursue the president’s racist agenda.