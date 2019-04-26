Photo: Getty

Before his departure to give a charming speech at the National Rifle Association’s annual gun nut meet-up, President Donald Trump took some questions from reporters outside the White House. In a stunning turn of events, Trump revealed that he is baby.



That’s right, the president is getting in on the hot new meme, “I’m baby.”

Asked how old is too old to be president, Trump, literal infant, replied: “I just feel like a young man. I’m so young, I can’t believe it!”

“I’m the youngest person—I am a young vibrant man. I look at Joe, I don’t know about him,” he continued, referencing former Vice President Joe Biden, who is 76 years old, which is only four years older than Trump.

He continued: “I would never say anyone’s too old, but I know they’re all making me look very young, both in terms of age and, I think, in terms of energy.”

There you have it, folks. Trump is baby, meme is dead.