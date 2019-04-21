Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais (AP)

Consider this your daily reminder that Donald Trump has the nuclear codes.

Among a barrage of early morning tweets on Easter Sunday, the president expressed his “Heartfelt condolences” to the victims of a series of bombings in Sri Lanka that killed at least 207 people and injured hundreds more. The problem is he was off on the death toll by millions in his initial assessment.



“Heartfelt condolences from the people of the United States to the people of Sri Lanka on the horrible terrorist attacks on churches and hotels that have killed at least 138 million people and badly injured 600 more,” Trump tweeted. “We stand ready to help!”

As CNN’s Brian Stelter noted, it took Trump—who has access to an entire apparatus of intelligence services—20 minutes to delete the embarrassing statement. He then followed up with a tweet that started with a new number. But that number no longer remains accurate, either.

Advertisement

To be clear, the attacks in Sri Lanka on Sunday were horrific. Explosions rocked several luxury hotels and churches during Easter services, and the country now is on lock-down and under curfew, according to CNN. At least eight locations were targeted. The violence was the worst the country has seen since its 26-year civil war ended 10 years ago. Among the dead are dozens of foreigners, including U.S. citizens.



Meanwhile, Trump, who is vacationing in South Florida, has tweeted or retweeted more than two dozens times this weekend. On Sunday, in addition to his erroneous tweet about Sri Lanka, Trump has whined about witch hunts, “Radical Left Democrats,” and “Trump Haters.” And somewhere among those tweets, he wished everyone a “Happy Easter!” and a “great day!”

Advertisement

Last month, after dozens were killed and injured in a white supremacist terrorist attack at two mosques in New Zealand, Trump took to Twitter to send his “best wishes” to the “people of New Zealand.”

