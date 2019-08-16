Photo: Patrick Semansky (AP)

Look, I don’t know how else to say this: President Donald Trump made a dumb fat joke—accidentally aimed at one of his own supporters—after a small group of protesters interrupted his New Hampshire rally on Thursday night.



“That guy has a serious weight problem,” Trump said.

“Go home, start exercising,” he continued, as security officials began escorting the protesters out of the arena. “Got a bigger problem than I do!”

Putting aside the sophomoric laziness of making fun of someone’s weight in front of a crowd of rabid MAGA chuds, Trump’s schoolyard taunts were doubly stupid as, it turns out, the man he was mocking was one of his own supporters, and not the protesters—who was reportedly quite svelte.



Not that any of this will matter to the president, who couldn’t care less about “reality” so long as he gets to enjoy rapturous applause. But if you’re looking for the perfect metaphor for the deranged dynamic between Trump and his MAGA hordes...folks? This is it.

Update, 11:10 a.m. ET—President Trump reportedly called the man he accidentally fat-shamed, left a voicemail insisting he’d actually been talking about someone else.