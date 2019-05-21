Photo: Win McNamee (Getty)

The White House is preparing to name former Virginia Attorney General and onetime dedicated Never-Trumper Ken Cuccinelli to spearhead the administration’s immigration policy, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.



Cuccinelli, a former Virginia gubernatorial candidate who once compared U.S. immigration policy to rodent extermination, will not serve as a White House “czar” as was previously speculated, but will likely take on a more focused role based in the Department of Homeland Security, where he will coordinate the president’s various immigration and border security initiatives.

According to the New York Times, Cuccinelli met with Trump on Monday, and is expecting a formal nomination to the role—the exact title and scope of which are still being formulated—sometime later this week.

During the 2016 Republican National Convention in Ohio, Cuccinelli—at the time fervently opposed to the nomination of then-candidate Trump—was so incensed by the RNC rules allowing Trump to be nominated, that he famously threw his convention credentials on the floor in anger.

Since then Cuccinelli has worked as a conservative voice at CNN, although the network confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday that he would no longer appear as a contributor.

Among Cuccinelli’s other charming bona fides are the fact that he helped lead a lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act, which he called an “embarrassment,” and insisting that the human contributions to global warming were being exaggerated. As a Virginia state senator, Cuccinelli also once introduced a bill asking Congress to amend the constitution to junk the concept of birthright citizenship entirely.

Cuccinelli, whose inevitable metamorphosis from never-Trump poster child to Trump administration official seems all but complete, will now likely assume the position sought after by fellow anti-immigration hardliner Kris Kobach, whose list of ten “demands” reportedly included 24/7 access to a government jet and the promise that he’d eventually be nominated for Homeland Security Secretary.