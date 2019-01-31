Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty)

Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan may no longer be in government these days, but that doesn’t mean President Donald Trump can’t take one last shot at his former legislative frenemy.



“Well, I was going to veto the omnibus bill and Paul told me in the strongest of language, ‘Please don’t do that, we’ll get you the wall.’ And I said, ‘I hope you mean that, because I don’t like this bill,’” Trump told The Daily Caller in an interview published on Wednesday night.

“Paul told me in the strongest of terms that, ‘please sign this and if you sign this we will get you that wall,’” the president added, before wrapping up his nothing-is-actually-my-fault soliloquy with the punchline to all this: “And then he went lame duck.”

Ah yes, President Deals was strong-armed and conned into signing a $1.3 trillion dollar spending bill by that wily Wisconsinite.

“Once he went lame duck it was just really an exercise in waving to people and the power was gone so I was very disappointed,” Trump continued. “I was very disappointed in Paul because the wall was so desperately needed.”

Since Ryan’s departure from government, Trump has also spectacularly failed to get himself that much-promised wall, although he has spent plenty of time waving at people himself. Ryan, meanwhile, has thankfully faded from memory over the past few months, although it’s always nice to be reminded what a feckless weiner he actually was.