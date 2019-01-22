Photo: Susan Walsh/AP

Who could it be today? A Supreme Court Justice? A House Speaker? Or what—a town recently ravaged by wildfires?

No, the most recent target of our geriatric President Donald Trump’s mushed brain and inclination to forget names was reportedly Hogan Gidley, the White House’s principal deputy press secretary, who recently replaced Raj Shah when he departed for a lobbying job.

In a story about the White House press team’s “power struggles” that CNN published Tuesday, the outlet revealed that amid Trump’s excitement over Gidley’s performance amid the government shutdown, he’s misremembered who it is he’s so excited about.

From CNN’s reporting (emphasis mine):

...Current deputy press secretary, Hogan Gidley, was once seen as a dark horse to replace Sanders, but some officials are no longer entertaining that as a possibility. Trump was impressed by Gidley’s television appearances during the previous government shutdown. Once, after watching Gidley on his screen in the residence, the President walked over to the communications office to tell the staff he thought they were handling the shutdown well. In the days afterward, Trump confused several officials when he directed them to, “Get me Tidley.” “Who?” puzzled staffers asked. “Tidley,” Trump replied. “I want to talk to Hogan Tidley.” They informed him that the deputy press secretary’s last name was Gidley, not Tidley.

Ahh, yes. Hogan Tidley, the dark horse, nevermore.