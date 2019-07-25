President Donald Trump, extremely testy man, could not have been more excited Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony on Wednesday, tweeting that the Fox News reviews are in and he’s the day’s big winner.

Trump tweeted a quote this morning from Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt with her saying he won his battle with Mueller:

So much for impeachment! But seriously, things are looking pretty grim on that front.

Trump then went on to gloat about the economy, and questioned why Fox News’ approval rating on the topic shows him at 54 percent instead of 100 percent.

The Fox News poll had a few other findings about Trump, which he seemed far less inclined to highlight. Specifically, more than half of the people polled said Trump’s telling the Squad to “go back” to where they came from is indeed a racist thing to say to people of color.

But it’s fine! He won the Mueller thing, he says! Missing the forest for the trees, winning the battle versus winning the war, etc. etc.