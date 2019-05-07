Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty)

President Donald Trump’s reelection team responded on Tuesday to reports that former 2016 deputy campaign manager David Bossie may have engaged in the unforgivable offense of trading on the president’s good name for his personal enrichment, and not the enrichment of President Donald Trump.



In a brief, and curiously unattributed statement emailed from the Trump campaign, the president’s reelection team wrote that they condemn “any organization that deceptively uses the President’s name, likeness, trademarks or branding and confuses voters.” Such people, the campaign said “are interested in filling their own pockets with money from innocent Americans’ paychecks, and sadly, retirements.”

Because if there’s anything this president simply won’t abide, it’s someone misappropriating a cherished brand to make a quick buck.