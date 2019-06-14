Screenshot: ABC

President Trump sat down with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos earlier this week for a rare exclusive on-camera interview with a network that is not Fox News. Based on the snippets the network has released so far, the interview seemed to go about as well as you’d expect, with Trump growing increasingly flustered and eventually accusing Stephanopoulos 0f acting like a “little wise guy” for asking actual questions.

Stephanopoulos repeatedly challenged the president on his handling and response to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The sticking points appears to be the fact that Stephanopoulos did not take Trump’s word as gospel, and pointed several times to the discrepancies between his version of events and Mueller’s before pressing the president on why he refused to answer questions under oath before the special counsel.

“I answered a lot of questions, they gave me questions, I answered them,” Trump began. When the ABC host countered that he didn’t answer questions about possible obstruction of justice, Trump fired back: “Look, George, you’re being a little wise guy, which is typical for you, just so you understand.”

The exchange starts around 2:4o, rewind further than that if you prefer to watch the president get increasingly agitated:

It’s pretty clear that Trump did not enjoy this interaction, as he immediately booked himself onto Fox and Friends on Friday morning, which indulged him in nearly an hour of ranting. I’m sure he feels much better now.