Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

What little subtlety remained in Donald Trump’s tendency to project his own racism, misogyny, and hate was obliterated this fine Sunday morning, and what’s left is the naked face of a monster occupying the White House.

And his base is eating it up.



Trump launched yet another early-morning Twitter tirade, and this time, there’s no debating whether or not what he said is vile, offensive, and unfit for public office, much less the nation’s highest political office.



He attacked migrants locked in cages who haven’t had access to showers in weeks or a decent place to lie down to sleep, further dehumanizing them because they had the “misfortune” of being born somewhere else, and not into the great wealth that Daddy left them.



He attacked U.S. congresswomen of color—of course he went after women—and told them to go back to where they’re from. No need to be reminded that these are Americans he’s talking about, democratically elected to represent their districts, their constituents, their people. Our people. Us.



Here’s what Trump tweeted (emphasis mine):



So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!

I truly hope that someday, we will be able to look back on these tweets and ponder how in the world we allowed ourselves to sink this low. This is the price we pay for leaving such a racist tyrant unchecked in the White House, with no substantive effort in place to remove him. By doing nothing, we agree to this ongoing abuse. And it will only get worse.



It’s your move, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.



Trump also lied about Vice President Mike Pence’s visit on Friday to two migrant detention centers in Texas. “Friday’s tour showed vividly, to politicians and the media, how well run and clean the children’s detention centers are. Great reviews!” tweeted the reality TV president.



He continued: “Failing @nytimes story was FAKE! The adult single men areas were clean but crowded - also loaded up with a big percentage of criminals...Sorry, can’t let them into our Country. If too crowded, tell them not to come to USA, and tell the Dems to fix the Loopholes - Problem Solved!”



This is exactly what Trump (and Stephen Miller, and all of the other racist ghouls in this administration) set out to do from the outset: dehumanize anyone who is non-white and non-male. Trump couldn’t get his beloved border wall, so he’s doing it another way, by attacking migrants. Humiliating them. Committing state-sanctioned human rights abuses on a mass-scale, in your name.



But take note:



Pelosi did respond on Sunday with a couple of tweets, noting that “When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to ‘Make America Great Again’ has always been about making America white again.” But we already knew this, she’s already said this before, and it’s going to take more than tweets to fix this problem.



It’s time to impeach this racist bastard of a president who has no soul.



Update, Sunday, 11:50 a.m. ET: In case you were wondering what likely prompted Trump’s vile tweets, it was Fox & Friends and Tucker Carlson. No surprise there.

How did Fox & Friends co-hosts react to Trump’s blatant racism and misogyny? They thought it was funny. Ha. Ha.

Update, Sunday, 12:33 p.m. ET: The deputy director of communications for the 2020 Trump reelection campaign’s “Rapid Response” team, Matt Wolking, is desperately trying to defend this bullshit by telling you that what you see is not what you see.

“Anyone who says the president told members of Congress to go back to where they came from is lying,” Wolking lied. “He told them to “Then come back and show us how it is done.”

Cool story, bro.

Update, Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has responded: