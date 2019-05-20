Photo: AP

Following a New York Times report that Deutsche Bank had flagged his transactions for possible money laundering (and then let the matter die), President Donald Trump launched into an early morning Twitter tirade on Monday to let the public know that:



1) Everything is fine.

2) He is very, very rich.

3) Fake news???

4) Seriously, everything is FINE.

Despite Trump’s insistence that “banks have always been available to me,” Times finance editor David Enrich noted that Trump’s abysmal history of financial mismanagement left him a virtual pariah amongst lenders, with only Deutsche Bank willing to gamble on the president, in the hopes of making inroads in the U.S.

It’s only Monday morning.