President Donald Trump is getting rid of the head of the Secret Service, according to reports from multiple news outlets, although it’s not yet clear what exactly prompted the president’s decision.



Randolph “Tex” Alles was appointed to lead the Secret Service in April 2017 and remains in the position today, even though CNN reported the president ordered acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney fire Alles two weeks ago. As head of the Secret Service, Alles reported directly to Homeland Security Director Kirstjen Nielsen, who just this weekend was ousted from her role as part of an effort by Stephen Miller to install officials with an even more hardline approach to immigration.

Whether Alles’ firing is related to the ongoing purge of DHS officials is unclear. However, news of his imminent departure comes less than a week after congressional Democrats demanded information about the security at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, where on March 30 a Chinese National carrying a variety of electronic devices, including a thumb drive with malware, was able to talk her way onto the premises before being arrested. At the time, the Secret Service stated it “does not determine who is invited or welcome at Mar-a-Lago; this is the responsibility of the host entity.”

In an email to Splinter, the White House confirmed the departure:

United States Secret Service director Randolph “Tex” Alles has done a great job at the agency over the last two years, and the President is thankful for his over 40 years of service to the country. Mr. Alles will be leaving shortly and President Trump has selected James M. Murray, a career member of the USSS, to take over as director beginning in May

Meanwhile, Trump praised his security detail less than a week ago, saying, “I could not be happier with Secret Service. Secret Service has done a fantastic job from day one. Very happy with them.”

Weird, right?

Update, 3:50 p.m. ET: In an email sent to Service Service employees, Alles flatly denied that he was fired, instead saying his departure is part of an “orderly transition in leadership.”