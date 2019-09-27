Trump Is Fully Losing It

Photo : Carolyn Kaster ( AP )

The hyphen is “used especially to divide or to compound words, word elements, or numbers.” It looks like this: -



The apostrophe, “used to indicate the omission of letters or figures, the possessive case (as in ‘John’s book’), or the plural of letters or figures (as in ‘the 1960's’).” It looks like this: ’

Advertisement

Donald Trump, 45th president of the United States who was really On One on Friday, mocked the media for dropping an apostrophe, which he mistakenly called a hyphen, in his impeachment fueled meltdown over House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Adam Schiff the previous afternoon.

Also he misspelled “describing.”

Undeterred , Trump continued to melt down, calling on Rep. Adam Schiff to resign:

Advertisement

Either we are being trolled by an 11th dimensional embodiment of Picasso’s famous axiom “Learn the rules like a pro, so you can break them like an artist,” or the president of the United States is just extremely, painfully, distressingly stupid and unraveling fast.



I leave it to you, reader, to decide for yourself.