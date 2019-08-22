Photo: Getty

You may be wondering why President Trump has been getting so anti-Semitic lately. The short answer is that he is an anti-Semite. But a new Washington Post story lays out another reason: Trump is mad that Jews don’t love him enough.



Trump has been repeatedly calling Jews stupid and “disloyal” to Israel for voting Democratic. What he really means is that they are disloyal to him. From the Post:

He set about executing a pro-Israel checklist: Moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing the Golan Heights as part of sovereign Israel and taking a hard line against Iran. And he promoted himself as the greatest president ever — a deity even — for Jewish people. Yet Trump has become flummoxed that Jewish Americans are not in turn lining up to support his reelection, according to people familiar with his thinking, and he has lashed out in predictable fashion.

It gives me a stress headache to have to repeat this basic fact, but thinking that Jews will support you because you do some (terrible) stuff in Israel is...wait for it....really anti-Semitic! Not every Jew thinks that aligning with the far-right in Israel is a great plan. Not every Jew is (gasp!) even a Zionist or a supporter of Israel in the first place! It’s almost as if Israel and Jewishness are two different things.

Not that this sort of nuance is ever going to make it through the Fort Knox-like vault of stupidity surrounding Trump’s brain.