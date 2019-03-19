Photo: AP

President Donald Trump inserted himself smack dab in the middle of one of his chief advisers’ marriages on Tuesday, calling Kellyanne Conway’s husband George a “total loser” on Twitter.



Trump’s attack follows a series of tweets from George Conway insinuating that the president was mentally ill and unfit for office.

Conway, who has spent the past several years railing against the president—much to the chagrin of his wife—responded to Trump’s tweet by denying the allegation first made by the president’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale that he’d been fired or quit from the Justice Department, and thanking Trump for boosting the charge of mental instability.

Advertisement

Kellyanne Conway, who has previously dismissed her husband’s criticisms of Trump as him simply relishing the role of “agitator,” has yet to publicly respond to the president’s direct attack on her husband. I think it’s safe to say, however, that the dinner at the Conway house tonight is going to be a little awkward.