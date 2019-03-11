Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

God grant me the confidence of our geriatric president, who thinks the rest of the world doesn’t know how recorded evidence works.

On Friday, while speaking to Republican National Committee donors at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, President Donald Trump denied having called Apple CEO Tim Cook “Tim Apple,” and insisted that he said “Tim Cook Apple” really fast but that the “Cook” part was really soft, or something.

Axios, covering the RNC donor event, reported that Trump insisted that the “fake news” media alleged he said “Tim Apple” (which he did) and didn’t cover him saying “Tim Cook Apple” so quickly and quietly that he so smartly duped even the highest quality recording equipment, because he is a big genius and the rest of us are dumb.

Two donors at the event reportedly told Axios that they didn’t understand why Trump would lie about video recorded evidence. “I just thought, ‘Why would you lie about that?’” one of the donors reportedly told Axios, going on to answer their own question. “It doesn’t even matter!”

Trump lied about this at the same RNC event in which he told donors that the “Democrats hate Jewish people.” Trump also joked that his Secret Service agents were out on the White House lawn “in blackface” during Christmas, referencing masks that agents wear. Great joke, Mr. President sir!!!

At this point, I’m not even sure why we’re questioning Trump’s inclination for lying, particularly because he lies about everything. What’s even more embarrassing, however, is that the GOP’s high-rollers are still willing to indulge the old man’s pathological lying or let themselves be duped by it. What a great group of people.

Update, 10:16 a.m. ET: Oh my god: