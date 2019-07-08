Photo: Getty

Here I am, putting my British Person in America hat, which is shaped like one of those Buckingham Palace guards’ hats, to report the news: Donald Trump has tweeted that he does not like the British ambassador. Were I at home, I might say he’s making a real pig’s ear of the whole thing.

Yesterday, the British Mail on Sunday published leaked diplomatic cables in which the United Kingdom’s ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch, said President Trump “radiate[d] insecurity.” In response, the New York Times reported, the president said: “We are not big fans of that man, and he has not served the U.K. well. So I can understand it and I can say things about him but I won’t bother.”

Apparently, it took Trump 24 hours to bother. In a classic Trump two-tweet statement, the president claimed he does not know the British ambassador and that he will “no longer deal with him”:

Advertisement

Not to be That Bloke, but responding to the news that someone thinks you’re insecure by tweeting that you are not impressed by him, don’t even know who he is really, and that you simply won’t deal with him anymore, is perhaps not the best way to prove your foe wrong. Also, according to the Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey, Trump’s team does, in fact, like Darroch a lot. (We didn’t need reminding that Trump is a simple boy impressed by royalty.)

As you’ll note, Trump also took the opportunity to shit on Theresa May as she prepares to leave office for being extremely unpopular and bad at her job. Again, not doing a great job of disproving Darroch’s argument that Trump is diplomatically “clumsy and inept.”

Advertisement

Anyway, I guess Britain probably has to send a new ambassador now. I advise the next one to keep his owns of Trump to WhatsApp.