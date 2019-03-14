Photo: Evan Vucci (AP)

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke finally announced he was running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday. At campaign appearance in Iowa this morning, he flapped his hands around a lot while hollering about America—something that did not escape the notice of our eagle-eyed president.



“I think he’s got a lot of hand movement,” Donald Trump exclaimed when asked about O’Rourke’s announcement. “I’ve never seen so much hand movement. I said, ‘Is he crazy, or is that just the way he acts?’”

Meanwhile, as evidenced below, President Donald Trump regularly displays near-superhuman control of his own flippers, as befits a man of his superior physical and mental capacity.

“I’ve actually never seen anything quite like it,” Trump continued. “Study it, I’m sure you’ll agree.”

Always with the hands, this guy!