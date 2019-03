Photo: Evan Vucci (AP)

Former Texas Rep. Beto O‚ÄôRourke finally announced he was running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday. At campaign appearance in Iowa this morning, he¬†flapped his hands around a lot¬†while hollering about America‚ÄĒsomething that did not escape the notice of our eagle-eyed president.



‚ÄúI think he‚Äôs got a lot of hand movement,‚ÄĚ Donald Trump exclaimed when asked about O‚ÄôRourke‚Äôs announcement. ‚ÄúI‚Äôve never seen so much hand movement. I said, ‚ÄėIs he crazy, or is that just the way he acts?‚Äô‚ÄĚ

Meanwhile, as evidenced below, President Donald Trump regularly displays near-superhuman control of his own flippers, as befits a man of his superior physical and mental capacity.

Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty)

Advertisement

Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty)

Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty)

Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty)

Advertisement

Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein (Getty)

‚ÄúI‚Äôve actually never seen anything quite like it,‚ÄĚ Trump continued. ‚ÄúStudy it, I‚Äôm sure you‚Äôll agree.‚ÄĚ

Always with the hands, this guy!