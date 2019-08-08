During President Donald Trump’s trip to El Paso, TX that local officials didn’t want him to take, the president made some time to connect with hospital staff who responded to the shooting that killed 22 people and injured 24 others.

Unfortunately, our septuagenarian president’s broken brain had to talk about El Paso in terms of himself, because of course.

In a video a CBS 4 News viewer sent to the news station, Trump is seen meeting with staff at the University Medical Center of El Paso, where shooting victims are still receiving care, telling people that the world is talking about them. (Though most of the world is probably also talking about how Trump continues to screw up his “healing” efforts after El Paso and the mass shooting in Dayton, OH).

Trump then briefly mentioned Texas Sen. John Cornyn’s name for seemingly no reason, then quickly veered into talking about his last visit to El Paso—the campaign still owes the city a half million dollars for that rally—and his opinion of Beto O’Rourke.

“I was in the front row,” one man, who later showed Trump his “TRUMP” socks, told him.

“That was some crowd, we had twice the number outside. And then you had this crazy Beto—Beto had like 400 people in a parking lot. They said ‘His crowd was wonderful,’” Trump rambled.

After the man showed his sock to the president, Trump remarked, “Don’t tell it to the press, because they won’t even believe it.”

Apparently the rest of Trump’s visit to El Paso and earlier visit to Dayton, in wake of the mass shooting that followed El Paso’s, went a little something like this, too. Eight of the victims being treated at the University Medical Center refused visits with Trump or Sen. Ted Cruz, and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman told CNN earlier Thursday that privately, the White House doesn’t think Trump’s trips went well for him.

“Most people—while they would I suspect not say that publicly—will privately admit that yesterday was something of a debacle. These are not the headlines they wanted to see,” Haberman said. “They wanted him to go in and behave differently. The goal was to go in and get out with as little news as possible.”