President Trump hasn’t even reached El Paso or Dayton yet, but he already had his Charlottesville moment speaking with reporters outside the White House this morning.



“I am concerned about the rise of any group of hate. I don’t like it,” he said. “Whether it’s white supremacy, whether it’s any other kind of supremacy. Whether it’s Antifa.”

Ah yes, all the other noted forms of violent supremacy like.....antifa? The president went on to defend his rhetoric—which includes using words like “invasion” to describe immigrants entering the country, which the gunman in El Paso echoed in a manifesto—saying, “My rhetoric brings people together.”

Pressed again on whether he regrets that language, Trump doubled down.

Setting the right mood just ahead of touching down in two communities still coping with unspeakable tragedy.