Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is ever the humanitarian, at least if you’re going by the standards of, say, Henry Kissinger.



After what can most mercifully be described as a Hell Week of blatant racism and xenophobia, Trump decided that rather than give anyone a break, he would just keep the ball rolling. Joined by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday morning, Trump rattled off basically every terrifyingly stupid talking point he had on his brain, including about how easy it would be for America to end the war in Afghanistan by completely wiping it off the map.

You can read Trump’s full comments below (emphasis added):

“I think Pakistan’s gonna help us out to extricate ourselves. We’re like policemen. We’re not fighting a war. If we wanted to fight a war in Afghanistan and win it, I could win that war in a week. I just don’t want to kill 10 million people. Does that make sense to you? I don’t want to kill 10 million people. I have plans on Afghanistan that if I wanted to win that war, Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the earth, it would be gone, it would be over literally in 10 days. And I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to go that route.”

Advertisement

Keep in mind, all within the span of a few hours, Trump also called group of progressive Democrats he insulted last week the real racists and managed to sneak in a potshot at Puerto Rico. Busy guy, this president.