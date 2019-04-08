Photo: Win McNamee (Getty)

When I wake up in the morning, I like to stay in bed for a few minutes with my eyes closed, gathering my strength to exist for yet another day in this hell world. When President Donald Trump wakes up in the morning, he reportedly likes to call his Cabinet officials and yell at them to do crimes.



According to the New York Times on Sunday, a major factor in Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen’s departure from the Trump administration was the fact that despite her spearheading the White House’s cruelest immigration policies, she simply wasn’t cruel—or potentially criminal—enough for the president’s liking, something he reportedly harangued her about during a series of early morning phone calls.

Per the Times (emphasis mine):

The president berated Ms. Nielsen regularly, calling her at home early in the mornings to demand that she take action to stop migrants from entering the country, including doing things that were clearly illegal, like blocking all migrants from seeking asylum. She repeatedly noted the limitations imposed on her department by federal laws, court settlements and international obligations.

“Hello, Kirstjen? Look, I know it’s 5:30 in the morning, but dammit, today’s the day to be extra illegal. Got it?”

With Nielsen set to officially end her tenure on Wednesday, and Trump’s stated plans to take his anti-immigration crusade in an even “tougher” direction, it remains to be seen whether the president will continue to pester her replacement with early morning calls. Perhaps he’ll settle on a new DHS secretary who’ll be more than willing to bend the law more to his liking. If anything, that’ll give him plenty of time to spend his mornings doing what really matters: retweeting Fox & Friends.