President Donald Trump got roughly 30 minutes on Hannity on Fox News on Thursday night to ramble about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and The Squad, the treatment of New York City police officers, collusion, and the “very poor performance” of Special Counsel Robert Mueller in front of two House committees that was actually “sorta good television.”

“I think people learned a lot yesterday watching a very poor performance,” Trump said in a phone interview with Sean Hannity.

But how much did the president watch of Mueller’s day of testimony before two House committees? “So I wasn’t going to watch at all. Then I started thinking about it, and I then I watched a little bit at the very beginning and I couldn’t believe what they were saying,” he said. “I ended up watching more than I wanted to.”

It was hard to stop, Trump added.

“Then I watched the afternoon because it was such a big crater at the beginning. I said now I have to watch ... I have to watch shifty Schiff. Because he just went through three hours. And now he has to go through Schiff,” Trump said, referencing Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), chairman of the House Intelligence committee. “I said this is going to be very interesting. I’ve never seen anything like it. It was sorta good television.”

Alas, Trump had to take time away from watching House committee hearings to do the actual work of the presidency, which seems to include lots of meetings. He cited an economic development meeting as being in the way of his continued viewing.

“I was saying, ‘Fellas, maybe we can move it to another time.’ But I didn’t want to do that,” Trump said. “But I got to watch enough. It was shocking.”

Trump singled out Reps. John Ratcliffe (R-TX), Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Louie Gohmert (R-TX) as doing a good job. “Everybody representing the Republicans I thought was really good and the other side was typically biased,” he said.

