The last time Donald Trump visited the UK and made a joint appearance with Prime Minister Theresa May, things quickly devolved into one of the president’s most unhinged press conferences to date. But a year has passed, things have changed, and Trump was less shout-y on Tuesday, but no less delusional and befuddled.



After some perfunctory remarks on the importance of the U.S.-UK alliance and the upcoming 75th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy, Trump and May got down to a few questions from the media, including the most pressing issue of the president’s visit: whether or not people like him.



Inexplicably, Trump claimed there were “thousands” cheering for him on the streets, insisting he’d only seen a “small protest” and that any reports otherwise were “fake news.”

Evidently the president missed the thousands of people jeering his visit in nearby Trafalgar Square where, once again, the giant Trump baby balloon flew above the crowd.

He also clearly missed the resounding wave of boos his daughter and White House advisor Ivanka Trump elicited earlier as she left 10 Downing Street.

Trump also evidently didn’t notice the protest that was taking place literally outside the building where he was speaking, which reportedly included drums and whistles. There were plenty of large protests ongoing!

Nope, no siree. everything is just tip-top. What a lovely day in merry ol’ England. Tra-la-la.