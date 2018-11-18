Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool (Getty Images)

Just days after using a manufactured scandal targeting CNN correspondent Jim Acosta to call for reporters to show more “decorum” in the White House, the president of the United States essentially has called a sitting congressman a piece of shit on social media.

And he did it while appearing to further obstruct justice in the Mueller probe.

On Sunday, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who likely will become the next chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, appeared on ABC’s This Week to tell host George Stephanopoulos that a Democratic-controlled House probably will go after Trump’s naming of Matt Whitaker as acting attorney general.



“I think the appointment is unconstitutional. He’s clearly a principal officer, and the fact that he is a temporary principal officer doesn’t mean that that is any less subject to Senate confirmation,” Schiff said of Whitaker, who currently faces a potential Supreme Court challenge to his appointment. “Constitutionally, it has to be subject to confirmation. I think they’d lose that case when it goes to the Supreme Court.”



Schiff added, “The biggest flaw, from my point of view, is that he was chosen for the purpose of interfering with the Mueller investigation.”



Advertisement

In an interview with Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace, Trump claimed that he was unaware Whitaker had repeatedly spoken out against Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, including recommending last year that Mueller’s team be defunded.



“I did not know that. I did not know he took views on the Mueller investigation as such,” Trump laughably told Wallace.



On Twitter, Trump responded to Schiff’s comments by misspelling the congressman’s name as “Schitt.”



Advertisement

“So funny to see little Adam Schitt (D-CA) talking about the fact that Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker was not approved by the Senate, but not mentioning the fact that Bob Mueller (who is highly conflicted) was not approved by the Senate!” the president tweeted.



Screenshot: @realDonaldTrump (Twitter)

On Friday, after a judge ordered the White House to reinstate Acosta’s press credential, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders lectured journalists about how to behave. In a statement, Sanders wrote, “Today, the court made it clear that there is no absolute First Amendment right to access the White House. In response to the Court, we will temporarily reinstate the reporter’s hard pass. We will also further develop rules and processes to ensure fair and orderly press conferences in the future. There must be decorum at the White House.”



Advertisement

But, of course, that doesn’t apply to the president.



Schiff, however, got the last word on Sunday, firing back: “Wow, Mr. President, that’s a good one. Was that like your answers to Mr. Mueller’s questions, or did you write this one yourself?”

