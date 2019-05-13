Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta (AP)

President Donald Trump started his week by seemingly insisting that the Boston Red Sox have him to thank for their extremely limited winning streak over the past several days.



To be clear, since the “Socks”—at least, the ones many others who didn’t conspicuously skip the meeting—visited the White House on Thursday, they have managed to win exactly three games, or a whopping 1.85 percent of the entire 2019 season.

Still, Trump seems to be pretty happy with the monochromatic group of players who did make the trip down to DC, calling them “GREAT guys!” while comparing a visit to the White House (good, I guess) to landing on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine (bad.)

Meanwhile, the Red Sox are currently in third place in their division, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays by three games. Way to pick ‘em, Mr. President!