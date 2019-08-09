Movies? Racist. Movies made by rich “Elites” in which everyday American “deplorables” are captured and killed by the Elites? SUPER racist. No one knows that better than everyday salt of the earth American Donald Trump.

Trump, coming off a negative news cycle about his disastrous trips to the shooting victims of El Paso, TX, and Dayton, OH, reportedly told reporters this morning that “Hollywood is racist” and that the “movies” coming out are “actually very dangerous for our country.”

At the time, Trump didn’t reference exactly what Hollywood productions he found racist, but hours later the president tweeted about the very racist Hollywood elite again.



Advertisement

“Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate!” Trump tweeted. “The movie coming out is made in order...to inflame and cause chaos.”

Advertisement

OK, OK, so we’re talking about a movie. Which film exactly? Could it perhaps be the upcoming Blumhouse and Universal Pictures horror film The Hunt, which has been making the rounds of Fox News for literally days now?

Advertisement

I watched The Hunt trailer so you don’t have to, and all I have to say is, it’s fine! Here’s the film’s premise, from Wikipedia:

The film follows twelve strangers, referred to as deplorables in the trailer, who mysteriously wake up in a clearing. They do not know where they are or how they got there. They discover that they have been chosen to be hunted in a game devised by a group of rich elites. The hunters gather in a remote facility called the Manor House, but their sport gets derailed when one of the hunted, Crystal (Gilpin), fights back and starts killing them one by one.

Advertisement

But it also seems like the “deplorables” are the protagonists, who eventually rise up and fight back against the rich elite. So who really knows what the fuck Trump is upset about, aside from the fact that he’s probably just eager to point fingers at who the Real Racist is here (surely not the world leader whose words are directly echoed in a white nationalist manifesto!)

It’s perhaps also worth noting that Universal Studios pulled the film’s ad campaign earlier this week after the El Paso and Dayton shootings. I’ve reached out to The Hunt director Craig Zobel and Universal Pictures for comment on Trump’s remarks and will update this post if I hear back.