Photo: Andrew Harnik (AP)

A rambling, pumped-up Donald Trump appeared at Turning Point USA’s Teen Student Action Summit on Tuesday, delivering a breathless ode to himself before a rapt audience of red-hatted proto-fascists.



After a bizarre, nearly 10-minute-long intro video that boasted of Trump’s Major League Baseball prospects and his popularity in high school, the president kicked things off by urging the crowd to “have some fun” before immediately launching into a renewed attack on Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, whom he called a “total lunatic” and “not a sane person.”

The room full of impressionable teenagers roared their approval.



Trump briefly veered from his racist attacks on the Squad—which included bizarrely claiming he simply doesn’t have the time to say Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s full name—to praise certified wanker Boris Johnson, whom he proudly dubbed “Britain Trump.”

Trump also made time to praise former Miss Michigan Kathy Zhu, who was forced to relinquish her title after a series of her racist tweets were made public earlier this week.



As Trump rattled off his greatest hits (NATO bad! Immigrants bad! Media bad!), the enthusiastic crowd broke into chants of “one squad under god”—a painful line crafted by the White House amid the blowback to the president’s sustained attacks.

Amid cheers of “four more years,” Trump returned to his attacks on Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley, repeating the lies that they’ve called Jews “evil” and said America and its people are “garbage.”



In winding down, Trump insisted “there’s greatness in this room,” prompting a new round of cheers from the crowd.



It’s hard to say what was scarier about this latest bout of presidential fascism-flirting: the deep mental imbalance on plain display or the fact that a room full of teenagers loved every moment of it.



Watch, if you dare, the whole thing below: