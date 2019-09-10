Photo: Frank Augstein (AP)

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he fired his Islamophobic, war mongering National Security Advisor John Bolton.

He announced the news on Twitter, where he also said he would name a new pick next week.

Minutes after Trump’s surprise announcement, Bolton contradicted the president’s timeline, claiming that he had offered his resignation last night, only for Trump to say he wanted to “talk about it tomorrow” instead.

Just this morning—shortly before Trump’s tweets—the White House had announced Bolton would appear this afternoon at a press briefing alongside Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Bolton then doubled down on his you can’t fire me, I quit narrative, texting media types to insist he had resigned, not been let go, including Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, who read the message on the air:

Update, 12:41 p.m. ET: CNN reports on one possible cause for the blow up between Trump and Boulton—the aborted summit with Taliban leaders at Camp David, which was slated to take place days before the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

For what it’s worth, Bolton still appeared to be at the White House earlier this morning, per video from C-SPAN: