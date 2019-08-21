Photo: Alex Brandon (AP)

Fresh off his latest bout of venomous anti-Semitism, President Donald Trump kicked off his Wednesday morning by quoting a deranged conspiracy monger who adoringly referred to the president as both the “king of Israel” and the “second coming of God.”



Yeah, it’s gonna be one of those days.

Advertisement

Wayne Allyn Root, a self-described “Jew turned evangelical Christian,” issued his proclamation of Trump’s divine providence during a Tuesday evening broadcast of his self-titled call-in show on Newsmax.tv after the president accused Jews who vote for Democrats of “disloyalty” earlier that day.

Advertisement

Root, who along with Trump was a leading figure in the racist birther movement against President Obama, has also accused the Nazis involved in the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA, as being “Probably paid actors & infiltrators hired by Soros.” He also helped push the long-debunked conspiracy theory that DNC staffer Seth Rich was murdered by, in his words, “Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the DNC, the Clintons, Hillary Clinton, all the above, Donna Brazile.”

In any case, the president quoting an evangelical Christian’s glowing use of the decidedly un-Jewish concept of a “second coming of God” to prove he’s not an anti-Semite seems like a pretty questionable tactic to me. And it’s only Wednesday.