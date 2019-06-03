Photo: Frank Augstein (AP)

President Donald Trump landed in the UK on Monday for a three-day trip to merry ol’ England. And, as befits a man whose diaper-clad image is set to once again fly high over the streets of London, Trump wasted little time before resurrecting his petty feud with Mayor Sadiq Khan.



Trump’s attacks on both Khan and 2020 candidate Bill de Blasio (who’s currently polling somewhere below 1 percent) come after Khan declared it “un-British” to roll out the red carpet for a man he said “is just one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat.”

Khan and Trump have traded barbs for years, ever since the president challenged Khan to “take an IQ test” after criticising the president’s Muslim ban.

Trump will once again face massive protests during his U.K. trip, and—if he took the time to look out the window during his landing at London Stansted Airport on Monday—a massive crop carving welcoming him.

Advertisement

Have a great trip, Mr. President!