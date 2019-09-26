Photo : Evan Vucci ( AP )

Faced with his most pressing threat of impeachment yet and the real possibility that he’ll actually have to deal with the consequences of his actions for the first time, President Donald Trump on Thursday demonstrated the dignity and serenity that’s made him such a respected statesman during his time in office.



Lol, just kidding, he’s absolutely freaking the fuck out over this whole thing.

During a private breakfast in New York City following his entirely pointless appearance at the United Nations General Assembly this week, the president raged against “scum” reporters whom he also deemed “animals” and “some of the worst human beings you’ll ever meet,” the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a recording of his remarks passed along by an attendee.

Trump also joked (??) about executing the still-unidentified whistleblower (although the New York Times reported today that the whistleblower works at the CIA) whose explosive report is at the center of the widening impeachment scandal over his urging Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky to interfere in the upcoming election by investigating Joe Biden’s son.

“Basically, that person never saw the report, never saw the call, he never saw the call—heard something and decided that he or she, or whoever the hell they saw—they’re almost a spy,” Trump reportedly told the crowd, per the Times.

He continued:

I want to know who’s the person, who’s the person who gave the whistleblower the information? Because that’s close to a spy. You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.

While Trump was insinuating that the whistleblower and their sources should be put to death, Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire was testifying to the House Intelligence Committee that he believed “the whistleblower did the right thing” and promised to protect the person’s right to testify before Congress.

Weirdly, the president seems to feel differently. Go figure!