In an (unsurprisingly) leading interview from right-wing web-rag the Daily Caller out Wednesday night, President Donald Trump said he’d “think about” asking the FBI to review its use of force after the agency so cruelly arrested Roger Stone by, well, waking him up in the early morning with a team of officers dressed in full tactical gear.

According to the site’s transcript of its EXCLUSIVE Oval Office interview, they asked Trump if he was “comfortable with the force that was used in the raid” on Stone, “a white collar-case.” Trump said he thought it was “very unusual,” before once again trying to distance himself from the whole Mueller investigation.

“You know, I’ve stayed out of that whole situation because there was no collusion whatsoever. There was no nothing done wrong. And frankly, I could have waded in very early. I could have ended it very easily if I wanted to. But just let it run its course,” Trump said, before shifting his comments back to the logistics of Stone’s arrest. “But I will say, I’m speaking for a lot of people that were very disappointed to see that go down that way. To see it happen where it was on camera, on top of it. That was a very, very disappointing scene.”

The Daily Caller then attempted to bait Trump into talking up the conspiracy theory spiral about CNN’s presence at the scene to no avail. Per the transcript:

TheDC: You thought it was unusual that CNN was there? TRUMP: Well, when you have 29 people and you have armored vehicles, and you had all of the other — you know, many people know Roger, and Roger is not a person that they would have to worry about form that standpoint. And I thought it was sad to see it. Very sad.

Swing and a miss! But the site recovered by asking Trump if he would ask the FBI to review its use of force, particularly its “militarization” of the crimes of the vulnerable white collar class.

“I think it’s a good question for you to ask, and it’s something I’ll think about,” Trump responded.

Trump’s feigned concern for the FBI’s tactics is rich considering that the Department of Justice, under former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, ended a federal police reform program that addressed abusive policing and police-community relations in local police departments. Just before Sessions’ departure in November, he signed a memo that significantly restricted the department’s ability to use court-ordered agreements to investigate civil rights violations by and reform police departments.

Local police departments might have far fewer federal obligations preventing them from abusing their powers, but at least we can rest easy knowing that after Stone’s arrest, white men may never wake up to the FBI asking them to open the door ever again.