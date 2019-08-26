Photo: Andrew Harnik (AP)

This year’s G7 summit of world leaders may still be underway, but that hasn’t stopped President Donald Trump from already thinking ahead to next year’s confab and the fact that he’d really, really, like it if people just came over to his house instead.



Speaking alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday, Trump told reporters that his golf resort in Doral, FL, would be a “great location” for the next summit, boasting that the Miami-Dade area has “one of the biggest airports, takes planes from everywhere. Sometimes you have hours and hours of driving to get to certain locations.”

When pressed on whether he was specifically referring to his own property, Trump added that “they love the location of the hotel.”

“We haven’t found anything that’s even close to competing with it,” he continued.

It should come as little surprise that Trump would like all his friends to come over to his house so he can show off his toys. The president is a notoriously cantankerous traveler, to the point where his own staff dread the prospect of long flights with their boss. Add to that the fact that Trump would presumably stand to make oodles of cash from a major geopolitical get-together at his exclusive club (which just so happens to be struggling financially at the moment), and the president’s insistence that Doral is the place to be makes perfect sense.

Sounds like fun!