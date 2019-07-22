Photo: Alex Brandon (AP)

En route to pay his respects to former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens on Monday, President Donald Trump put himself in the appropriately somber mood by tweeting yet another racist attack on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley—the Squad of progressive congresswomen.

Trump’s insistence on calling four women of color “not very smart” while simultaneously calling them “racist” is just the latest in his ongoing, increasingly unhinged attempt to absolve his own pathetically transparent racism, which has seen the president use outright lies to smear the Squad as anti-American anti-Semites. He also backtracked on his initial lukewarm disavowal of his supporters’ bigoted “send her back” chants during a recent MAGA rally.



Not only did Trump’s latest racist blindside come not long after he proudly declared he was on his way to the Supreme Court building to pay his respects to Stevens, but it also immediately followed—and directly undercut—Trump campaign official Mercedes Schapp’s claim to CNN’s Jim Sciutto that his attacks on the Squad were simply aimed at their progressive politics, not the women themselves.